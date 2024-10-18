Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today launched the second edition of the Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan (CMAAA) to promote entrepreneurship across the state. Under CMAAA 2.0, beneficiaries will receive incentives of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh to support their ventures.

The initiative builds on the success of the first edition, which empowered over 25,000 youth, and aims to equip participants for the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana. "We are committed to empowering Assam's youth by fostering self-reliance and entrepreneurial spirit," Sarma stated at the launch event.

Registrations for CMAAA 2.0 are open until November 18. Youth from five districts currently facing bye-elections will be able to apply after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ends.

The program is expected to boost local businesses and create opportunities for Assam's young population.

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