Himanta Biswa Sarma launches over Rs 500-crore projects in Dibrugarh

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday laid the foundation stones for a series of development projects worth over Rs 500 crore during his visit to Dibrugarh, with a focus on strengthening higher education, healthcare infrastructure, and connectivity.

At Dibrugarh University, Sarma initiated infrastructure upgradation projects worth ₹146.43 crore under the Chief Minister’s Special Grant and the Pradhan Mantri Uchhatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA). “Dibrugarh University, an epicentre of learning, is headed towards its next phase of growth. These projects will transform the academic and student ecosystem,” the CM said.

The upgrade includes a new girls’ hostel, internal road repairs, Type-IV staff housing, a modern sports complex, and a gymnasium under the CM’s special grant. Additionally, the PM-USHA component will fund a state-of-the-art academic building, research and incubation centres, an upgraded library, and computer labs.



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In a separate event at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), Sarma laid the foundation stone for new teachers' quarters and a student hostel. Spread across 594 bighas (over 196 acres), this ₹357-crore project aims to significantly enhance residential and academic facilities at the state’s premier medical institute. “Upgrading AMCH was a key promise of our government. I’m proud to see this promise taking shape,” he stated.

Later in Naharkatia, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones for a series of projects totalling ₹130 crore. These include the construction of a Co-District Commissioner’s Office, a road overbridge on the Namrup-Naharkatia route, new buildings for Naharkatia Higher Secondary School and Konwarigaon High School, a dedicated hockey stadium, and a Tata Centre of Excellence at ITI Naharkatia.

Sarma also handed over the ITI Naharkatia to the state’s Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Department, underscoring the government’s focus on industry-aligned vocational training.

The day-long visit marked one of the most significant multi-sectoral investment pushes in Upper Assam in recent months.