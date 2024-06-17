Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, paid a visit to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Guwahati today (June 17). During their discussion, both leaders exchanged views on various issues of mutual importance concerning the neighbouring states.

Sarma also congratulated Mein on his recent appointment as Deputy CM of Arunachal Pradesh.

Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Shri Chowna Mein called on HCM Dr @himantabiswa at Guwahati today.



HCM congratulated him for his appointment as the Deputy CM and discussed various issues of mutual importance.@ChownaMeinBJP pic.twitter.com/BF54Pmy6oF — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) June 17, 2024

Chowna Mein took oath as the Deputy CM of the state on June 13 for his second consecutive term.

On June 15, Mein was entrusted with crucial portfolios including Finance, Planning and Investment, Tax and Excise, State Lotteries, Economics and Statistics, and Power and Non-Conventional Energy Resources.

Chowna Mein won unopposed from the Chowkham constituency on March 30, after his opponent, Bayamso Kri from the Congress, withdrew his nomination.