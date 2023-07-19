Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswas Sarma took a dig at the Congress party on the recent re-christening of the Opposition alliance as the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet wrote, "I made one tweet on BHARAT and Congress remembered the huge success of Start-Up India, Skill India and Digital India. The Constitutional adoption of the name - India, was borrowed from a Colonial legacy and continues to remain in force like many such legacies. But the civilisational conflict between Bharat and India runs much deeper than a mere choice of names. BHARAT must Win, BHARAT will Win."

I made one tweet on BHARAT and Congress remembered the huge success of Start Up India, Skill India and Digital India .



The Constitutional adoption of the name - India , was borrowed from a Colonial legacy and continues to remain in force like many such legacies. But the… https://t.co/5Mtt7iGFbD — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 19, 2023

Earlier on July 18, CM Sarma also called the acronym INDIA an indicator of ‘colonial legacies’.



Also Read: Assam CM on the opposition alliance name: "The British named our country INDIA, but our ancestors fought for Bharat"

On July 18 took a dig at the opposition alliance's name 'INDIA' claiming that it was the British who named the nation India.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Sarma said, ''Our civilizational conflict is pivoted around India and Bharat''.

''The British named our country India. We must strive to free ourselves from colonial legacies. Our forefathers fought for Bharat, and we will continue to work for Bharat,'' he added.

Sarma's statement comes after on July 17 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced the name of the opposition alliance that would lock horns with the ruling NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).