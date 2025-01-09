Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma affirmed on January 9 that there are no restrictions on the sale or slaughter of pork in Guwahati, apart from the mandate to maintain hygiene and sanitary standards. Addressing concerns regarding a recent directive by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), the Chief Minister assured that any circular imposing restrictions, if implemented, would be promptly revoked.



A statement issued via the Chief Minister's official Twitter handle emphasized the cultural and culinary significance of pork in Assam, particularly among tribal and other local communities. "Pork is a cherished delicacy for our tribal population as well as many other communities in our region and reflects a rich cultural and culinary significance. In Guwahati, there is no restriction on the sale and slaughter of pork, except for the need to maintain proper hygiene and sanitary standards. The Government of Assam is committed to upholding the rights and traditions of all communities while ensuring public health and safety," the tweet read.



The GMC's earlier directive, which required pigs to be slaughtered exclusively in government slaughterhouses for pork sales, had sparked concerns about its impact on traditional practices. CM Sarma’s intervention reaffirms the state government’s commitment to preserving cultural heritage while prioritizing public health measures.





Also read: Arunachal CM Pema Khandu reviews developmental progress in West Siang, inaugurates city surveillance project