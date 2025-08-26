Himanta Biswa Sarma: No hostility towards pre-1971 settlers, court affidavit confirms citizenship

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 26 warned that demographic changes pose a threat to the state’s indigenous population. Highlighting the transformation of voter lists over the decades, he pointed out the stark difference between 1972 and the present in towns like Bilasipara and Dhubri.

CM Sarma clarified that there is no hostility toward those who settled in Assam before 1971, noting that the state has filed an affidavit in court recognising them as Indian citizens. “Even yesterday, we pushed back 26 people… In the forest areas, it is not like we are only evicting the Miya community. In Uriamghat, other caste groups were also evicted,” he said, addressing concerns about the ongoing eviction drives.



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He added that the Miya community has particularly protested because they are unwilling to comply with the law. “India is a country formed on the basis of law. A person grabbed 300 bighas of land, and someone has 200 bighas of land. If someone owns 300 bighas, 200 bighas of land, won’t people get angry?” CM Sarma questioned.

The Chief Minister’s remarks underline the state government’s firm stance on enforcing land laws and addressing unauthorised settlements while emphasising legal compliance across communities.