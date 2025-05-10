Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday confirmed that the India-Bangladesh border in Assam has remained peaceful, with no reports of unnatural activity in the last 10 days.

Addressing the media, Sarma stated that border patrolling has been intensified to maintain strict surveillance and prevent cross-border infiltration.

“We have not seen any activity along the border during the last 10 days, though patrolling has been intensified,” the Chief Minister said, while noting that the central government would be better positioned to provide further details as they operate through a different security mechanism.

Highlighting the issue of cross-border infiltration, Sarma said that while agencies are intercepting illegal entrants, the Assam government has adopted a firm stance by not allowing them entry into the country.



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“The infiltrators are being pushed back from the border itself to their country. We will not go through a legal process or bring them in—we will hand them over directly to the officials of the neighbouring country,” he asserted. “‘Push back’ is the new phenomenon and we will not allow any infiltrators to enter the country.”

The Chief Minister also informed that the central government has deported several illegal immigrants, including Rohingyas, from various parts of India, including those lodged in the Matia detention centre in Goalpara district. “Those who have been identified as foreigners have been sent back. There are only 30–40 people left in the Matia detention centre now,” he said.

Matia is home to one of the largest detention centres in India for holding illegal immigrants. In February, the Supreme Court had directed the Assam government to begin deportation procedures for 63 foreigners held at the facility.