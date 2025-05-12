Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has lauded the professionalism and transparency of the Indian Armed Forces during their recent briefings on Operation Sindoor and India's growing military prowess.

Sarma, praised the Directorate General of Military Operations (DGMO) briefings, stating that they demonstrated unmatched precision, professionalism, and confidence in the Indian military's capabilities.

Sarma highlighted the strong and strategic stance India has taken regarding its defence strategy, saying:

“The briefings by our DGOMs are intense, unapologetically professional, and brutally honest. They faced tough questions without flinching — and made one thing absolutely clear: the Indian Armed Forces have struck Pakistan deep inside its own territory, with precision and resolve.”

The Chief Minister underlined the advanced technological capabilities of India’s Integrated Air Defence System, emphasizing its role not just as a shield but as a symbol of the country’s military dominance:



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“Our Integrated Air Defence System is not just a shield — it is a declaration of India’s technological superiority and military dominance. From the sky to the ground, India now decides the terms of engagement.”

Sarma's statement comes on the heels of the successful Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory military operation carried out in response to the deadly terror attacks in Pahalgam on April 22. The operation reportedly targeted and eliminated over 100 militants deep within Pakistani and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) territory.

The CM emphasized that India’s newfound confidence on the global stage was not based on propaganda but on the facts of military strategy and strength:

“This is not propaganda. This is the new India — driven by strategy, powered by strength, and backed by facts.”

The CM’s words are seen as a direct message to Pakistan and the international community about India’s unwavering resolve to defend its borders and destroy terror networks wherever they may exist. Sarma warned Pakistan that any attempt to undermine the ceasefire or initiate hostilities would result in a decisive and swift response from India.

The operational success of Operation Sindoor has cemented India’s growing reputation as a global military power capable of asserting its will with precision and effectiveness.

In his remarks, Sarma also pointed out that India’s growing military strength is supported by robust economic measures, including the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which has funded modern defense procurements, such as Rafale fighter jets and the S-400 missile system.

As tensions remain high in the region, Sarma's remarks signify a strong shift in India's defence posture under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, showcasing a nation ready to back its diplomatic and military decisions with full force.