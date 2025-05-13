Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday made a forceful statement via social media platform X (formerly Twitter), declaring that “Operation Sindoor has only been PAUSED” and issuing a stark warning to adversaries.

His remarks came in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent comments on India’s firm stance against terrorism and Pakistan’s role in harbouring it.

In a strongly worded post, CM Sarma said, “The message is clear to the enemy!” He lauded the Prime Minister’s leadership, asserting that Narendra Modi has “laid out the terms of reference for Pakistan’s very EXISTENCE – embrace annihilation OR abandon terrorism.”

The Chief Minister went on to say, “We compliment Adarniya Modi Ji for galvanising the nation by delivering an extraordinary message, exhibiting decisive leadership and upholding the sentiments of EVERY Indian.”



Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma on Operation Sindoor: 'India now decides the terms of engagement’

The term “Operation Sindoor” is being interpreted by political analysts and social media users as symbolic of India's broader strategic and security posture, particularly in the context of cross-border threats and counterterrorism operations.

Sarma’s remarks align with the BJP-led government's tough-on-terror narrative and come at a politically sensitive time, with national security continuing to dominate the political discourse.

Earlier on May 12, Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the professionalism and transparency of the Indian Armed Forces during their recent briefings on Operation Sindoor and India's growing military prowess.

Sarma, praised the Directorate General of Military Operations (DGMO) briefings, stating that they demonstrated unmatched precision, professionalism, and confidence in the Indian military's capabilities.

Sarma highlighted the strong and strategic stance India has taken regarding its defence strategy, saying: “The briefings by our DGOMs are intense, unapologetically professional, and brutally honest. They faced tough questions without flinching — and made one thing absolutely clear: the Indian Armed Forces have struck Pakistan deep inside its own territory, with precision and resolve.”