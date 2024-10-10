Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 10 said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has garnered over 58.11 lakh new members in the state, as part of its ongoing membership drive. The party has been actively enrolling both new and renewing members since early September, aiming to bolster its strength across Assam's 126 assembly constituencies.

In asocial media post, Sarma highlighted the success in Teok and Titabor constituencies, where more than 40,000 members have joined the party. "With 58.11 lakh new members, @BJP4Assam is nearing 100 percent of the target we had set," he said on X, commending the efforts of party workers.

88 constituencies in Assam have now enrolled more than 40,000 members under the #BJPSadasyata2024



Congratulations to the karyakartas of Titabor & Teok constituencies for their hardwork in enrolling 40,000+ members.



With 58.11 lakh new members @BJP4Assam is nearing 100% of the… pic.twitter.com/KWujLoDUqS — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 9, 2024

The party has been actively enrolling both new and renewing members since early September, aiming to bolster its strength across Assam's 126 assembly constituencies. The membership drive aims to enroll members equivalent to 75 percent of the total votes the BJP received in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Last year, around 18 lakh people had signed up for BJP membership in Assam.

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