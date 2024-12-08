In a bid to enhance the BJP's grassroots engagement in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the establishment of permanent party offices in all mandals across the state. The initiative was formally launched on Sunday with the inauguration of the Sualkuchi Mandal office in Kamrup (Rural) district.

During the inauguration, CM Sarma highlighted the transformative potential of the initiative, stating, "Today is a joyous day as we open this modern office building with state-of-the-art facilities. This model will be replicated across all mandals in Assam to strengthen our connection with the people." He further revealed that most of these offices are expected to be operational by 2026, ahead of the next state elections.

Sarma emphasized the strategic role of these offices in fostering closer ties with the public. "These offices will act as vital hubs for understanding local concerns and delivering effective solutions. They will enable us to remain in constant touch with the people and work collaboratively for their welfare," he added.

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The inauguration event was attended by Union Minister Pabitra Margherita, North Kamrup BJP president Subal Pal, and other prominent dignitaries who lauded the initiative as a milestone in the party's outreach efforts.

Alongside this political milestone, CM Sarma also launched the ambitious Palasbari-Sualkuchi Bridge project. The 12.2 km-long bridge over the Brahmaputra River, with a budget of Rs. 3,190 crore, aims to enhance connectivity between Palasbari and Sualkuchi. The foundation stone for this transformative project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14, 2023. The bridge is expected to be completed by 2028, significantly boosting regional transportation and infrastructure development.

The dual announcements of permanent BJP offices and a high-impact infrastructure project underscore the government's commitment to political outreach and long-term development in Assam. The initiatives reflect a strategic approach to strengthening both grassroots connections and the state’s physical connectivity.