Raijor Dal's spokesperson Gyanashree Bora on February 28 compared the model image shared by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Silsako beel with Surat's famous Gopi Talav and Kankaria lake in Ahmedabad.

As the Assam government is gearing up to transform the entire landscape adjoining the Silsako beel following the massive eviction drive to clear up around 132 acres of land from alleged encroachers, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 28 shared a model image of how the lake will look like after being re-engineered.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, Assam will soon have the largest lake at Silsako. A spectacular model of the proposed Silsako lake has been designed and it will add to the scenic grandeur & ease the perennial artificial flooding in Guwahati and shared two images.

Also Read: Assam: Eviction threat drives man to suicide in Guwahati's Silsako beel

Meanwhile, Gyanashree Bora, the spokesperson of Raijor Dal took to her social media handle and shared the image which was earlier posted by Assam CM along with strikingly resembling photos of Gopi Talav in Surat and Kankaria lake in Ahmedabad.

Further highlighting the photos of the model Silsako beel she alleged that the state government is trying to make people homeless and also commit suicide by doing these kinds of funny acts in the name of eviction drives.

Meanwhile, Assam CM clarified its stand on the model image shared over the micro-blogging site and admitted that the state government is trying to model the proposed Silsako lake on the lines of the Kankariya Lake, however, a lot of local elements and traditional flavour will be added in the proposed lake in Guwahati.

The clarification comes after a netizen pointed out that one of the pictures shared by the chief minister is of Kankariya lake in Ahmedabad.