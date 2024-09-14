Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led a crucial video conference today with MPs, MLAs, and Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to ensure the successful rollout of Orunodoi 3.0 and the National Food Security Act (NFSA). The meeting, held ahead of the central launch on September 19, 2024, in Dispur, focused on the effective execution of these pivotal initiatives.

Emphasizing the importance of reaching out to potential beneficiaries, Chief Minister Sarma directed all DCs to conduct awareness meetings in each Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) prior to the launch. The aim is to ensure that the target population is well-informed about the benefits and application procedures of Orunodoi 3.0.

The meeting also resolved that polling booths will be utilized as operational units for the distribution and administration of Orunodoi 3.0. This decision is expected to streamline the process and ensure that aid reaches those in need efficiently.

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