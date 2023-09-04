Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 4 questioned Congress over Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark on 'Sanatana Dharma' and opined that party leader Rahul Gandhi is the main culprit.

“I don't have much problem with Stalin. I have a problem with Congress...I want to ask them (Congress) if tomorrow I give such a statement about Muslims or Christians, will Congress consider it my freedom of speech?... Be it Hinduism, Islam, or Christianity, why are you talking about ending them? This is not right. The main culprit for this is Congress MP Rahul Gandhi..." Sarma said while speaking exclusively to news agency ANI.

Sarma also expressed his views on September 3, suggesting that if the Congress did not sever its alliance with the DMK, it might be perceived as having an anti-Hindu stance by the public.

"I do not want to condemn that minister from Tamil Nadu because he has exposed himself. But the question is will the Congress party still be in alliance with the DMK? This is a test for (former Congress chief) Rahul Gandhi. He has to make a decision about whether he respects Sanatan Dharma or not. If he does not snap ties with DMK people will confirm that they are anti-Hindu,'' he added.

A few days back, Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin stirred controversy by asserting that 'Sanatan Dharma' opposes equality and social justice, calling for its eradication.

This statement from Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, has sparked a heated debate.

It's important to note that the Congress and the DMK are key members of the Opposition INDIA alliance. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has actively participated in INDIA alliance meetings, including the recent gathering in Mumbai.

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