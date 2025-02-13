Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday shared a photo of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi with the Pakistan High Commission, sparking controversy over the protocols followed in the meeting.

In his pointed social media post, Sarma shared a old photo dated back to 2015 and wrote, "Such a high-level interaction with the ambassador of an adversarial nation requires MEA approval and a post-meeting debriefing. Hope the Hon’ble MP complied with these requirements, as national security must always take precedence over politics."

The Assam CM’s comments have raised serious questions about whether MP Gogoi obtained the necessary approval from the Ministry of External Affairs before his interaction with the Pakistani official and subsequently underwent a debriefing.

This issue is particularly sensitive given the strained relations between India and Pakistan and the stringent protocols normally required for such engagements.



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Earlier today, Himanta Biswa Sarma took a veiled dig at Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, without naming him, raising concerns over his past engagement with the Pakistan High Commission and his subsequent focus on sensitive defence matters.

Sarma pointed out that in 2015, the MP, despite not being a member of the Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs, visited the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi along with his startup, Policy for Youth, to discuss India-Pakistan relations.

The MP reportedly took 50 to 60 young Indians to meet Pakistani officials at a time when India had officially protested against Pakistan’s interference in internal affairs, particularly its engagement with the Hurriyat Conference.

The Chief Minister further highlighted that soon after the visit, the MP’s startup published an article in The Hindu criticizing the Border Security Force’s (BSF) handling of illegal Bangladeshi immigration.

While MP Gogoi’s office has yet to respond to these inquiries, the issue is already intensifying political scrutiny over the handling of sensitive international interactions. Both the MEA and the MP are expected to address the matter in due course, as political observers and national security experts await further developments.