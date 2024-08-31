Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticised RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on August 31 for his comments on the namaz break rule.

Sarma advised Yadav to practice what he preaches. Sarma was speaking to the media during former JMM leader Lobin Hembrom's induction into the BJP at the party headquarters.

Sarma questioned Yadav's criticism, asking if such a practice exists in Bihar and suggesting Yadav should have implemented a four-hour break when he was deputy chief minister.

Yadav had accused Sarma of seeking cheap popularity after the Assam assembly scrapped a two-hour Jumma break. Sarma stated he would re-implement the two-hour break if other states first implemented a four-hour break.



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He mentioned that the two-hour Jumma break is a British legacy from 1937, not practised elsewhere, including in Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha.

Sarma clarified that removing the break was a collective decision by Hindu and Muslim legislators in Assam, with no Muslim MLA protesting the announcement.

The proposal was unanimously agreed upon by the Rules Committee, led by the Speaker. Sarma noted that the decision faced criticism only outside Assam, while state legislators focused on national development.