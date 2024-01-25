Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 25 released the first edition of 'Political History of Assam (1947-1971)'- Volume 1.

Further, the chief minister asserted that the time has come to rewrite history based on facts of the historical evidence and not on idealogy.

"When leftist people write history, they try to put their idealogy before history but in true history, there is no idealogy...history cannot be seen from the prism of idealogy," said the CM.

On this line, today the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led state government released the first edition of 'Political History of Assam (1947-1971)'- Volume 1.

This book will encompass the political events of Assam from 1947 to 2020 in three volumes and will be completed by 2025.



Also Read: Assam: ADGP Surendra Kumar to be conferred President's Medal; 14 others to be awarded with Police Medal for meritorious service

Addressing the book Release Programme of Shri Rajen Saikia- Political History of Assam, at Ground Floor Conference Hall, CMO, Lok Sewa Bhawan, CM Sarma said, "We know about Lachit Borphukan but we don't know anything about Raja Prithu how he stopped Muhammad Bakhtiyar Khalji from invading Assam...When I presented a book on Raja Prithu to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Tezpur, he was surprised to know about this freedom fighter and asked why no books have been published in Hindi till date."

While speaking on the book, CM Sarma asserted that he has asked the author Rajen Saikia that history should be presented to the world as it is and not from a leftist or rightest point of view.

It is important to note that there is no mention of a book specifically covering the political history of Assam between 1947 and 1971 in the provided context.

Earlier, the State government notified a project for the Compilation & Publication of ‘Political History of Assam' in three volumes with Dr Rajen Saikia, an eminent historian and a former President of the Indian History Congress, Modern India Section as Editor for the project.