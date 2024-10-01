Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 1 commemorated Assam Police Day, paying tribute to the dedicated officers who serve the state tirelessly. Sarma expressed his respect for the brave men and women of the Assam Police and said that the Assam police play a vital role in ensuring the safety and security of the people of Assam.

“Their dedication to serving Aai Asomi each day is commendable,” said Sarma. He stated the police force’s crucial contribution to maintaining peace and stability in the region, referring to them as the "anchors of our dream for a Viksit Assam" (Developed Assam).

In addition to honoring current officers, the Chief Minister also paid homage to the fallen heroes of the force who made the ultimate sacrifice for their motherland. “We remember their bravery and commitment to safeguarding our society,” he added.

Also Read: Assamese actress Jiya Deka abducted near Guwahati's Radisson Blu