Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 7 slammed the Congress party for opposing the Central government's 'Amrit Kalash Yatra'.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he has instructed minister Pijush Hazarika to write a letter to Congress president Bhupen Borah to ask if the Congress legislators could be invited to any future events or not.

Speaking to the media, CM Sarma said, "I am not sure if the Congress party understands the objective of 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' and what reasons they are opposing it."

CM Sarma claimed that the soil contributed by the people of Assam in the 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' will be used in the construction of Swahid Kanaklata Barua University.

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"I think opposing 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' is like insulting Swahid Kanaklata Barua and for which the Congress party need to think over again," CM added.

Further, the chief minister asserted that today few names of the Congress MLAs have been highlighted for participating in the 'Amrit Kalash Yatra', however, each and every legislator of the state was invited to participate in the Central government event.

The CM also claimed that earlier Congress party used to complain about not being invited in any government programmes but this time it is clear and everyone can see the results.

"From now on I will ask any Congress MLAs not to pressurise the district administration for invitation to any government events...from Congress this time at least 8-9 MLAs have participated in the event," said CM Sarma.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also said that if the Congress thinks all the MLAs who have participated in the event are BJP agents, then the Rajiv Bhavan should be locked down.