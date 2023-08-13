Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 12 slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his proposal suggesting Indian Army to restore peace in the violence-hit state of Manipur. Launching a scathing attack at the Congress leader, CM Sarma said that solution should come from heart, not from bullets.

Speaking to the media on August 12, CM Sarma said, “Rahul Gandhi says Indian Army should stop the violence. That means what? That Indian Army should open fire on civilians. Is it his prescription? Army will not be able to solve anything. They will only be able to bring temporary peace in some situation. But solution should come from heart, not from bullets”.

In response to Gandhi's suggestion that the army could halt the turmoil in Manipur within two days, Himanta Biswa Sarma argued that the solution to the state's predicament should emerge from compassion, not force.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma further highlighted, “Deploying the Army to settle internal disputes is not the organisation's primary mandate. The Army’s main responsibility is to protect our motherland from external threats and, of course, from proxy wars. Solutions to our internal problems should come from within, through compassion and understanding. Your Royal Family has a history of using the Army against our fellow citizens and spraying bullets on them - be it in Aizawl (1966) or in the Holy Akal Takht (1984) . The pain and agony of which, remains till date.”

Also read : Himanta Biswa Sarma: Is Rahul Gandhi suggesting Army firing on civilians in Manipur?