Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 21 questioned the timing of the video that was leaked showing that two women were paraded naked on May 4 in the Kangkopi district of Manipur.

Sarma claimed that the way the video was leaked just ahead of the parliament session, indicates that there are some kind of political things involved.

''That case was registered long back, the video was available but it was leaked a day before the parliament session. There are some kinds of political things involved. But having said so this is a gruesome incident we condoned the incident whether the video has been leaked today or tomorrow or yesterday,'' he said during a press conference in Guwahati.

Further, expressing his anger over defaming Manipur by relating one incident where two women were paraded naked, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 21, said that one should not defame the entire state of Manipur for one such incident.

Sarma also expressed his dissatisfaction, Sarma questioned that why the entire Manipur is being defamed for one incident.

''The incident should not link with the state. Why do you say Manipur Violence? You should call about the specific incident. Why you are bringing the name of Manipur again and again,'' he questioned a reporter during a press conference in Guwahati.

Commenting on the criticism by Congress of the BJP-led Manipur government over the video of women, Sarma questioned, ''What if such incidents happen in Assam, Kokrajhar or in Guwhati or in Jalukbari or in one village, will you defame the entire state of Assam?

''Congress is running a battle against Manipur because Manipur is run by the BJP government. That is wrong,'' he added.

The Assam Chief Minister further said that the entire state is being defamed and the entire condemnation should be restricted to that particular incident of women being paraded naked.

''It should not be 'Manipur ka Ghatna'. There is no such 'Manipur ka Ghatna', there is one incident and speak about that particular incident only. Why take the state name often? Are there no outbreaks of violence taking place in the other states? This is wrong. The state should be not linked to the incident. The state should be spared,'' he stated.

Sarma said one should not make it a weapon to defame the entire region and this kind of incident is happening even in Congress-ruled states.

''Even a Minister of State For Home of Rajasthan today said this in Assembly that doesn't condemn Manipur, similar incidents are taking place in Rajasthan too. Even rape incidents are taking place in Assam also and I am not saying that it is not happening. But if you look at total rape incidents, Manipur has witnessed 27 such incidents till that particular incident which took place May 4 in Manipur,'' he claimed

Sarma also claimed that Rajasthan has seen a total of 6,000 rape just one such incident should not be a weapon to condemn the northeastern state.

''Although, we are all angry and outraged and we are condemning it. We want that the Manipur Government should file such a charge sheet. So that the judiciary can give the toughest punishment to the culprits,'' he said.

Speaking on Mamata Banerjee, the Assam Chief Minister said that she should come out with data from NCRB that how many rapes are happening in West Bengal.

''If rapes are not happening in West Bengal then I salute her. I don't want to compete with the West Bengal government. But what I am saying Didi has been the CM of West Bengal so is rape incidents have been stopped in the West Bengal during her regime,'' he said.

So all these incidents where a woman is involved and her dignity is involved its sad incident. Such things should not take as a political weapon. This is not right.

He further said that no one from BJP or TMC, is involved in this incident then why these incidents are being given political colours?

''You have come to Beti Bachao. Such incidents are not happening in your states. As compared to other states, incidents of rape happen lesser here in Northeastern states. I know this is a sad incident, but the image has been created that such incidents are taking place in Manipur on a regular basis.

Sarma further slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that he should apologize before defaming the state of Manipur.

''You condemn one incident but what connection does it have with the other people of Manipur,'' Sarma asked.

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