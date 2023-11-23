Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned the alleged threat by Akbaruddin Owaisi, brother of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, towards a police inspector in Hyderabad.

CM Sarma said such an incident would have been resolved in five minutes in Assam, criticizing appeasement politics. Owaisi was booked for threatening a police inspector who requested compliance with the model code of conduct for upcoming assembly polls.

CM Sarma stated that the politics of appeasement in Telangana prevented BRS and Congress from addressing the issue. He called on the Election Commission of India to cancel Owaisi's candidature.

A case was registered against Owaisi under section 353 IPC and other sections. Owaisi denied the allegations and provided video footage claiming the police officer had wrongfully intervened.

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