Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state government will request the Centre to discuss with the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) the implementation of 15 recommendations that fall under the ambit of the Union government. He stated that the state will try to implement 52 recommendations from the committee.

Chief Minister Sarma mentioned that an action plan will be prepared within a month. The second phase of the meeting with AASU is scheduled for October 25.

The aim is to implement the 52 recommendations by April 15 next year.



Also Read: Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma meets AASU leaders over Clause 6 recommendations

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a meeting with leaders of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) to discuss the recommendations of the Justice (Retd) Biplab Kumar Sarma Committee on the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

The discussion primarily revolved around the state's approach to safeguarding the cultural, social, and linguistic identity of the Assamese people as stipulated by Clause 6.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "Today, we have engaged with the All Assam Students' Union regarding the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. Today, we have analysed the recommendations of the Justice (Retd) Biplab Sarma Committee which can exclusively be implemented by the state government. We have made it clear that those recommendations will not be implemented in Barak Valley and as well as in 6 Schedule areas in the Constitution of India without their consent..."

Chief Advisor Dr Samujjal Bhattacharya says, " Govt of India had formed a high-level committee under the chairmanship of Justice (Retd) Biplab Sarma to make a recommendation on the clause 6 of the Assam accord...committee had submitted the report on time...today Assam CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with All Assam Students' Union...Assam govt has decided that they will implement all the recommendations which are under the purview of state govt within 15th of April next year..."

All Assam Students' Union President Utpal Sarma says, " To finalise the action plan, on 25th October, this committee will again sit for discussion and for the 16 recommendations that fall exclusively under the purview of the centre, that needs Constitutional amendment as well. We have decided that a tripartite talk should be proposed between All Assam Students' Union, State govt and Central govt..."