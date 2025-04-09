Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media to share a heartwarming—and slightly regretful—story from his international travels, expressing his gratitude to a fellow passenger while seeking to return borrowed items.

“This morning I traveled on an Emirates flight from Delhi to Dubai, where a kind young gentleman lent me his international plug and charging cable,” Sarma posted on his official account. “Unfortunately, he disembarked in Dubai while I was asleep, and I couldn’t return them.”

The Chief Minister, who is en route to Amsterdam, said he realized the oversight only upon arrival. “I’ve just now arrived in Amsterdam and feel deeply apologetic for not returning his belongings,” he continued.



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Sarma’s post included an appeal to the unknown good Samaritan. “If this message reaches him, please send me a direct message so I can arrange to return your charger and cable promptly. Thank you for your kindness, and I regret any inconvenience caused,” he wrote.

The post has since gone viral, drawing praise from netizens for Sarma’s humility and thoughtfulness, with many lauding the candid and human side of the high-profile leader. Several users even offered to send replacement chargers on the young traveler’s behalf.

As of now, there has been no confirmation on whether the charger’s owner has responded. The Chief Minister is in Amsterdam for meetings related to Assam’s investment and economic development initiatives.