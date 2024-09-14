Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday appealed to the proscribed ULFA(I) leader Paresh Barua to refrain from actions that could endanger the future of the state's youth. Speaking at a media conclave, Sarma expressed grave concern over recent incidents involving explosives.

The Chief Minister addressed the impact of bomb threats planted across Assam on August 15, calling it a serious issue that could hinder the state's growth and development. “We are on a path to becoming a powerhouse in India over the next decade. However, activities that disrupt peace and development jeopardize this goal,” Sarma stated.

Sarma highlighted that the police had discovered "bomb-like substances" in multiple locations, including two in Guwahati, following ULFA(I)’s claims of planning serial blasts across 24 sites on Independence Day. “We must ensure Assam remains secure and peaceful despite conflicts and differing opinions,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that resolving differences should not involve creating terror. “Our priority must be securing our land. Prosperity cannot be achieved by exacerbating problems under the pretense of addressing a crisis,” he added.

Sarma also addressed concerns over recent anti-non-Assamese sentiments. He urged that the state’s youth, many of whom live outside Assam for work, should not face backlash. “If Assam waged a war against non-Assamese, it would set a dangerous precedent for Assamese residing elsewhere,” he warned.

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