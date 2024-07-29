As the tenure of current panchayats in Assam concludes, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the critical need to finalize an extensive delimitation process at the block level before the upcoming elections. In a crucial meeting with district commissioners in Guwahati, Sarma underscored the importance of maintaining the existing number of panchayats despite population changes.

"We need to reorganize the panchayats," Sarma stated, addressing concerns that population shifts in certain districts might lead to a reduction in panchayat numbers. "While Zila Parishads will remain unaffected, a decrease in the total number of panchayats in any district is not acceptable."

Previously, Sarma had announced a detailed delimitation drive at the development block level, intended to precede the panchayat elections. He reiterated that this process must not undermine the current panchayat infrastructure.

"If necessary, we will amend the Act to ensure that the number of panchayats remains intact, whether based on the new population patterns or the current figures. Protecting the existing panchayat infrastructure is paramount, making this delimitation exercise a serious undertaking," he asserted.

Highlighting the urgency of the matter, Sarma stressed the need to complete the elections by December 31 to adhere to the stipulated timeline. "We cannot afford delays. It is imperative that we meet the December 31 deadline to avoid any embarrassment for the state of Assam regarding the conduct of panchayat elections."

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Last month, in a media briefing following the first Assam cabinet meeting post-Lok Sabha elections, Sarma confirmed that panchayat elections would take place in November. He outlined the challenge of ensuring that no panchayat or zila parishad falls under separate assembly constituencies, a situation complicated by the recent Vidhan Sabha constituency delimitation.

"The current configuration sees gram panchayats and development blocks spread across multiple assembly constituencies. This has been exacerbated by the recent Vidhan Sabha delimitation, which necessitates a fresh delimitation at the development block level to redefine boundaries before the elections," Sarma explained.

Assam's Panchayat and Rural Development Minister, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, had earlier stated that panchayat elections would be conducted within six months following the Lok Sabha polls, in compliance with constitutional provisions. Dass warned that failure to hold the elections within this timeframe could result in the forfeiture of grants allocated to local bodies under the 15th Finance Commission.

The state administration is thus under pressure to ensure the delimitation process is meticulously executed, safeguarding the existing panchayat structures while meeting the election schedule.