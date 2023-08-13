Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 13 urged people to change their DP (Display Picture) of social media accounts as part of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” movement.

Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all to change the DP of their social media handles to extend support towards this effort to deepen the bond between “our beloved country and us”.

“In the spirit of the #HarGharTiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us”, wrote PM Modi on Twitter.

“As part of the #HarGharTiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media and support this great cause”, wrote CM Sarma on his official Twitter handle.

While union ministers, BJP leaders, chief ministers and ministers of BJP-ruled states, party supporters and even government departments changed their DP to the national flag, there were few who did not oblige.

Also read : Assam BJP expels Kisan Morcha member Anurag Chaliha over Indrani Tahbildar’s death