Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the upcoming Indian Institute of Management (IIM) at Marabhita, located on the outskirts of Guwahati, will be built on a vast expanse of 574 bighas of land.

During his visit to the proposed site for the IIM, Sarma, accompanied by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, emphasized the importance of the new institute. "Where new dreams will be woven!" the Chief Minister posted on X. He also shared, "Visited the proposed site of the upcoming IIM Guwahati in Kamrup to take stock of the activities. The institute will be spread over an area of over 574 bighas and will significantly cater to the pool of management professionals in the country."

The establishment of this premier business institute was approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the final days of his second term. The state government has committed to providing a plot of land free of cost and without any encumbrances, ensuring it is in an area with good infrastructure and industrial connections.

Highlighting the significance of this development, CM Sarma said, "We have been able to establish an IIT and an AIIMS in our state - both premier national-level institutes. Similarly, now an IIM is coming up. If a state has an IIT, IIM, and AIIMS, in a way, all-round education is ensured."

Reflecting on the past, Sarma explained, "During the Manmohan Singh government at the Centre, an IIM for the Northeast region was proposed. As the DoNER minister at the time was Meghalaya's Kyndiah, an IIM came up in Shillong. Later on, the Centre refused to grant another IIM for the region. We made them understand that Northeast is a combination of eight states and due to Assam's geography and population, it cannot be considered with other states."

Sarma further elaborated on the current efforts to expedite the process, stating, "Since the Prime Minister and Education Minister at the Centre have remained the same, we are now trying to speed up the process. If necessary, IIM can begin temporarily and then within two to three years when the campus comes up, they can shift to Palasbari. Next time I am in Delhi, I will bring this up."

When questioned about the assembly elections in 2026, the Chief Minister requested reporters to allow him to focus on his current responsibilities. "Allow me to work for now. Let me work for the people. There are a lot of things coming up and I will be busy till August 25. After that, I will turn my attention to politics. We can discuss these things later," Sarma added.

In earlier communications to PM Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in April 2023, CM Sarma emphasized the strategic importance of establishing an IIM in Assam, highlighting the potential for economic development in the North Eastern Region and Assam's diverse industrial sectors and proximity to South Asian countries.

On June 2, Chief Minister Sarma remarked on the transformative impact of this decision, stating, "This will be a game-changer for Assam, making the State an education hub in Eastern India and also help fulfill our economic aspirations."

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