Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's recent tweet on former US president Barak Obama, which went viral, was discussed in the White House during a debate on June 27.

In a video that was tweeted by a Member, of the Assam State Youth Commission and Executive Member, of BJP Assam Pradesh, Bhaskar Gogoi, a journalist can be seen asking about Sarma's tweet over Obama and terming it as an insulting tweet.

On June 23, the Assam Chief Minister had created a stir after he responded to a journalist who quoted former US President Barack Obama’s ‘safeguarding Muslim minority in a majority Hindu India’ remark, asking whether Assam police were on their way to Washington to arrest Obama.

While responding to the journalist, Sarma said that there are plenty of ‘Hussain Obamas’ in India and that the state prioritizes taking care of them over travelling to Washington.

“There are many Hussain Obama in India itself. We should prioritize taking care of them before considering going to Washington. The Assam police will act according to our own priorities,” the Assam CM tweeted.

This came after Obama said in a conversation with the news channel CNN on June 22 that during the meeting with PM Modi, President Joe Biden should talk about the issue of the security of minorities in India.

Obama further said that if he were the President, he would have told PM, Modi, that if the rights of minorities are not protected in India, there would be a strong possibility that India would be isolated.

Also read: Assam Floods: 6 lives lost, 11 districts affected and over 120,000 people impacted