Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday visited the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) to check on the health condition of veteran BJP leader and former Union Minister Bijoya Chakraborty, who is currently undergoing treatment for various age-related ailments.

The Chief Minister personally interacted with Chakraborty and the attending doctors, expressing hope for her speedy recovery. “Visited GMCH to enquire about former MP Smt. Bijoya Chakraborty’s health condition. Affable as ever, Bijoya Baideu was in high spirits and I hope she will get better soon,” Dr. Sarma posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

He also directed the medical team to ensure that all necessary measures and best possible care are extended to the 85-year-old leader to facilitate her recovery. “I have instructed the doctors to take all necessary care so that she recovers at the earliest,” he said.



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A prominent figure in Assam and national politics, Bijoya Chakraborty served as Minister of State for Water Resources in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government from 1999 to 2004. She represented the Gauhati parliamentary constituency for three terms — first from 1999 to 2004, and then again from 2009 to 2019.

Earlier in her political career, she was a Rajya Sabha member from 1986 to 1992, representing the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). In recognition of her contributions to public life, she was conferred the Padma Shri in 2021.

Party leaders, well-wishers, and members of the public have expressed concern and extended prayers for her speedy recovery.