Himanta opens portal for Indigenous people to apply for arms licences

Just a day ahead of Independence Day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday unveiled a digital portal enabling indigenous residents of “sensitive areas” in the state to apply for arms licences.

Sarma said the initiative aims to empower responsible citizens to assist the government in maintaining peace and ensuring law and order. Licences will be issued only after rigorous scrutiny and a multi-layered verification process.

Applicants must have no criminal record, be mentally stable, and undergo arms training. They will also be required to provide valid reasons demonstrating their vulnerability.

Clarifying the policy, Sarma stressed that the government will not supply arms but will issue licences strictly under the Indian Arms Act.



Also Read: Assam schools face surprise CBSE inspection in nationwide compliance drive