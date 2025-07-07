Himanta slams ‘hostile forces’ for defaming Karbi Anglong leader Tuliram Ronghang

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended strong support to Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang, praising his leadership and vision while condemning attempts to malign his reputation.

In a public statement, CM Sarma hailed Ronghang as a “respected leader who rose from a humble Karbi village to become the CEM of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.” He credited Ronghang’s stewardship for ushering in “unprecedented development, along with lasting peace and stability” in the region.

“Today, Diphu stands as one of the most developed headquarters in Assam — a testament to his unwavering dedication to the Karbi people,” the Chief Minister stated.



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Sarma also came down heavily on those allegedly trying to defame Ronghang, suggesting that such acts were being orchestrated by individuals with links to hostile foreign forces. “Attempts to discredit a leader of his stature, especially by those acting at the behest of hostile forces like Pakistan, will not dampen the spirit of progress,” he said.

Reaffirming his confidence in the people of Karbi Anglong, the Chief Minister noted that the community remains united and fully committed to preserving the hard-earned peace and continuing their collective journey toward greater development.