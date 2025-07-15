Himanta slams TMC for shielding Bangladeshi infiltrators, clarifies stand not anti-Bengali

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday hit out at the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing it of misrepresenting his views on illegal immigration in an attempt to shield Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators.

Taking to his official X handle, CM Sarma clarified that his government's stance has never been anti-Bengali but solely directed against illegal Muslim immigration from Bangladesh. “Assam has been waging a relentless war against illegal infiltration of Bangladeshi Muslims for several decades,” he said, adding that TMC’s portrayal of his comments as anti-Bengali was a “desperate ploy” to protect these infiltrators.



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He asserted that Bengali-speaking Indian citizens fully understand and support the government’s efforts. “Let it be made absolutely clear: in Assam, every Indian citizen—including Bengali-speaking people—fully understands our position and supports our uncompromising stand against illegal Muslim immigration from Bangladesh,” he wrote.

The statement comes amid a political row, with TMC leaders criticising Sarma’s remarks in the media, claiming they targeted Bengalis. Sarma’s response aims to draw a sharp line between illegal immigration and the rights of Indian citizens, stressing that the demographic integrity of Assam remains non-negotiable.