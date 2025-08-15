Himanta warns of ‘unknown’ group leading Assam in 20 years if Indigenous remain silent

Issuing a stern warning on Independence Day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma cautioned that in 20 years, the national flag in the state could be hoisted by a Chief Minister from what he termed as “unknown people” if Assamese society continues to remain silent.

Speaking after unfurling the tricolour in Guwahati, Sarma repeatedly used the phrase “unknown people” without directly naming a community, though his remarks appeared aimed at Bengali-speaking Muslims. In a subsequent post on X, he claimed that if corrective action is not taken, “even the Chief Minister will be from the community of infiltrators.”

Sarma called upon indigenous people to pledge to protect their land, identity and culture, stating that his government would clear all encroached land. He highlighted that 1.2 lakh bighas had already been freed as part of this campaign, which he described as a fight against “land jihad.”

He alleged that demographic changes have already altered lower and central Assam and are now targeting upper and north Assam. Declaring “war” on the trend, he vowed to remove encroachers from every piece of grazing, tribal and government land.



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The Chief Minister said recent delimitation had “secured” Assam’s political future for indigenous populations, warning that “unknown people” are expanding their economic and political influence. “In 10 years, we will lose our ‘jati, mati, bheti’. In 15 years, 80% of ministers will be from them. In 20 years, the Chief Minister will be from the unknown community,” he asserted.

Sarma urged Assamese people not to sell land or property to “unknown” individuals, arguing that self-sufficiency could push back the perceived demographic threat. He blamed past compromises for the crisis, accusing earlier generations of welcoming outsiders into their homes and allowing cultural encroachment, including “love jihad.”

He warned of similar “aggression” at other cultural and religious sites if current trends continue, citing Batadrava as an example, and expressed concern over growing dominance in sectors like education, law, and transportation.

The Chief Minister concluded by directing district commissioners to ensure government lands remain free of encroachment, warning of strict action for lapses. He praised those who stayed back to protect Assamese cultural institutions despite pressures, saying, “We will fight for survival—not with arms, but with self-determination. Silence will end the Assamese community.”