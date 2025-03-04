Hindustan Power has announced an investment of Rs 620 crore in new-age power and battery energy storage projects in Assam, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government.

The agreement was formalized during the recently concluded ‘Advantage Assam 2.0’ business summit.

The investment will focus on the development of a 100-MW solar power plant and a state-of-the-art 100-MW battery energy storage system, aimed at strengthening Assam’s renewable energy infrastructure. The company has earmarked Rs 500 crore for the solar project and Rs 120 crore for the battery storage facility.

According to a company statement, the projects, undertaken in collaboration with the Assam government, will not only enhance the state's energy landscape but also generate over 5,000 man-days of employment, contributing to economic growth and job creation.



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Ratul Puri, Chairman of Hindustan Power, highlighted the company's longstanding commitment to Assam’s renewable energy sector. “We are proud that Hindustan Power was the first company to develop a large-scale solar power plant in Assam in 2016. Our commitment remains steadfast in supporting the state's journey towards a sustainable energy future,” he stated.

He further added that Assam's evolving business environment offers remarkable opportunities for investment in the renewable energy sector, and Hindustan Power is eager to contribute to the state’s ambitious green energy goals.

The collaboration aligns with Assam’s broader objective of expanding its renewable energy capacity and ensuring a sustainable energy future, reinforcing its position as an attractive destination for green investments.

The latest investment by Hindustan Power marks another milestone in the state’s efforts to modernize its energy sector, reducing dependence on traditional energy sources while embracing cutting-edge technology to meet future energy demands.