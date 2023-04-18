Border talks between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh successfully concluded on April 17 where chief ministers of both the states along with members of 12 Assam Regional Committees formed under the Namsai Declaration on Assam took part in the discussion.

Assam Minister Atul Bora who was part of the discussion said that the ensuing border issues will be soon resolved and the historic border MoU between Assam-Arunachal Pradesh will be likely signed on April 20. Additionally, the draft MoU will be presented to Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu before moving ahead with the signing of the MoU.

The meeting was held at Guwahati’s Khanapara where representatives from both states have decided to hold the next meeting in May where a discussion will be held to resolve differences in six areas.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Assam Chief Minister said that the soon-to-be-signed draft agreement, between the two states, was deliberated in detail.

''HCM Dr @himantabiswa chaired a meeting today with members of all 12 Assam Regional Committees formed under the Namsai Declaration on Assam - Arunachal Pradesh Boundary Issues. The soon to be signed draft agreement, between the two states, was deliberated in detail,'' he tweeted.

The Assam Government has formed regional committees for talks with Arunachal Pradesh over the inter-state boundary issues with the neighbouring state and in this regard, several rounds of talks between the Regional committees have been held in recent times.

Also read : Assam and Arunachal Chief Ministers meet to discuss border issues