Serious allegations of 'horse trading' have surfaced in the Alomganj Gaon Panchayat of Dhubri district, Assam. Newly elected ward members are reportedly being hidden and bought for sums ranging from Rs 7 to Rs 10 lakh each.

The accused in this alleged scheme are Salami Sangma, also known as Salami Bibi, and her husband, Abu Sattar Ali. The allegations have drawn significant public outrage, prompting calls for intervention from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development Ranjit Kumar Dass.

Reports indicate that newly elected ward members have been sequestered by a candidate seeking to secure votes for the presidential position within the panchayat. This alleged act of 'buying' ward members is perceived as a method to manipulate the panchayat leadership election. The scheme is said to involve 'selling' these members to ensure loyalty to a presidential nominee.



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Salami Sangma, the former panchayat president, along with her husband, is facing these allegations amid previous accusations of irregularities, particularly in road development projects during their past terms. These financial dealings have raised fears of future corruption in development initiatives under the panchayat's administration. The public's concerns are exacerbated by the substantial sums involved in this alleged activity.

The timing of these allegations coincides with recent amendments to the Panchayat Act, aimed at promoting good governance and empowering independent candidates to serve in panchayats. These amendments allow candidates to contest elections independently, without party symbols, granting the elected members the power to choose the panchayat president.

Despite these reforms, the current situation in Alomganj Gaon Panchayat, where candidates allegedly resort to financially influencing members, undermines the spirit of the amendments. This 'street candidate' approach has been widely condemned and has provoked public ire.

Citizens are urging the Chief Minister and the Panchayat Minister to initiate a thorough investigation into these allegations to ensure transparency and accountability. They advocate for actions that would preserve the integrity of the democratic process at the grassroots level and promote genuine community development.