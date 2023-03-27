A massive controversy has erupted in Assam over a gamosa, which has been weaved by blending the designs of traditional Assamese gamosa with that of the one used often by the Bengali community. This particular gamosa was used to honour delegates, including Assam’s Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and State Education Adviser Professor Nani Gopal Mahanta, at the first ever state-level conference of the newly-formed literary organization Bangla Sahitya Sabha, held in Guwahati on March 25.

While the organisers presented this gamosa as symbol of harmony between Assamese and Bangla, a large section of Assamese people has seen this as an insult to Assamese culture and deliberate distortion of the uniqueness of Assamese gamosa.

Gamosa, a weaved cotton towel, is a symbol of pride for the Assamese community. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often been seen with the Assamese gamosa, which received the GI tag just three months ago. Many are now claiming that the hybrid gamosa is a violation the GI tag norms. Even some leaders of the ruling BJP, of which Pegu is part of, have taken offence to the creation of this gamosa.

Assam’s Minister of Cultural Affairs Borah has said that the joining of another community’s gamosa with the Assamese one or giving it another design will surely hurt the sentiments of the people of Assam. Interestingly, a photograph of Borah wearing this hybrid gamosa has been circulating in the internet. “The photo of mine holding the gamosa, which is making rounds on social media, was taken one and a half year ago,” he said.

Education minister Pegu sought to avoid the controversy claiming that this was not something that he did. “I was invited, and they presented me with that gamosa They claim to have done it to demonstrate their integration with the Assamese people. I wasn't there alone. Presidents of the Assam and Bodo Sahitya Sabha were also present,” Pegu told India Today NE.

In contrast, BJP spokesperson Ranjib Kumar Sarma has demanded strict action for alleged violation of GI tag guidelines. “The Assam government should work to preserve the Assamese pride. Two pieces of cloth cannot be joined to display integration. Gamosa is made of the emotions of Assamese people. Nobody should play with it. I vehemently denounce this incident and urge everyone not to repeat it,” he said while speaking to India Today NE.

All Assam Students Union leader Sammujal Bhattacharya also slammed the organisation for hurting the sentiment of the Assamese people. “Whatever may the intention be, gamosa is the pride of Assamese people. Cutting the design of the gamosa and joining it with another design is not integration. It hurt the sentiment of Assamese people. It’s the duty and responsibility of the Assam government to take responsibility and save the symbol of Assamese culture from misuse,” Bhattacharya told India Today NE.

While the ruling BJP remains split on this controversy, state unit of the Congress is fighting shy of taking a categorical stand on the issue. Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah appealed to maintain harmony between the two communities. “We should make Bengali people a part of Assamese society. Those who are staying in Assam must accept Assamese culture and we also need to accept them,” Borah said declining to get dragged into the gamosa debate.

Meanwhile, Bengali Sahitya Sabha General Secretary Prasanta Chakraborty has claimed that the organisation’s intention was not to hurt anyone’s sentiment. “We have done it to showcase our integration into the larger Assamese society. We started our programme by singing O mur Apunar Dekh, Assam’s state anthem. If someone is hurt we are feeling sorry. The rift between Assamese and Bengali is nothing new,” Chakraborty told India Today NE.

Also Read: Assam minister Bimal Borah issues statement over Assamese-Bangla paired gamosa photo, says pic one-year-old