Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has sparked a debate over the disparity in rules governing foreign marriages for Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers and lawmakers.

In a post on X, Sarma pointed out that while IFS officers must obtain government permission to marry a foreign national—who must then acquire Indian citizenship within six months—no such rule applies to lawmakers, whose foreign spouses can retain their original citizenship for up to 12 years.

"During my interactions with an IFS officer in Singapore, I learned that officers in the Indian Foreign Service cannot marry a foreign national without prior permission from the Government of India. Moreover, even when permission is granted, it comes with the condition that the spouse must acquire Indian citizenship within six months. Interestingly, this rule does not apply to our lawmakers," Sarma posted. He further added, "Allowing a foreign spouse of a lawmaker to retain foreign citizenship for 12 years is far too long. Loyalty to the nation must always take precedence over all other considerations."



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Meanwhile, continuing his concern over the disparity in rules governing foreign marriages for Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers and lawmakers, the Assam chief minister took to his X handle and wrote, "Serious questions need to be answered regarding allegations of ISI links, leading young individuals to the Pakistan Embassy for brainwashing and radicalization, and the refusal to take Indian citizenship for the past 12 years. Additionally, participation in a conversion cartel and receiving funds from external sources, including George Soros, to destabilize national security are grave concerns that cannot be ignored. At some point, accountability will be necessary. Simply deflecting responsibility or attempting to shift the focus onto others will not serve as an easy escape route. The nation deserves transparency and truth."

Sarma's remarks are being seen as an indirect swipe at Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, whose wife, Elizabeth Colebourn, is of foreign origin. While he did not name anyone directly, the timing of the statement has fueled speculation.

Elizabeth is a British citizen and currently working for Oxford Policy Management, which works on Climate.

Adding to the controversy, a section of social media has recently raised concerns over a past detail regarding Gaurav Gogoi’s wife, particularly given his role as the Deputy Leader of Opposition (Dy LoP) in the Lok Sabha.

A viral post alleges that her PhD guide was a Pakistani national, sparking fresh debates over the connections of lawmakers' foreign spouses.

Her supervisor at the time was Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, a key advisor to Pakistan’s Planning Commission.

While no official statement has been made by Gogoi in response to these claims, the issue has gained traction among political circles and online discussions.