A teenage girl from Chaygaon in Assam’s Kamrup district allegedly took her own life shortly after failing to find her roll number in the recently announced HSLC examination results.

Mithali Deka, a student of Chaygaon Higher Secondary School, tragically died by suicide after allegedly failing to find her roll number in the published results. Distraught and anxious, she had sent her mother to a neighbor's house to reconfirm the results.

In the brief time she was left alone at home, Mithali reportedly took the extreme step and hanged herself.



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Upon returning, her mother, Junmani Deka, was met with the devastating sight of her daughter’s lifeless body. Neighbors were alerted immediately and rushed to help, but it was too late.

Mithali was the only daughter of Apurba Deka, a painter and daily wage laborer. Her sudden death has cast a pall of gloom over the entire village.

Chaygaon Police Station Officer-in-Charge Kamakhya Mishra confirmed the incident, stating, "We received the information when the body was brought to Chaygaon Hospital. The inquest was carried out by the Chaygaon Circle Officer and a Magistrate. The body has been sent to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for postmortem." A UD (Unnatural Death) case (No. 15/2025) has been registered at the Chaygaon Police Station.