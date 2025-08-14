Huge cache of explosives seized on Assam–Arunachal border ahead of Independence Day

Just a day before the 79th Independence Day celebrations, security forces recovered a large cache of explosives from Phinbiru village along the Assam–Arunachal Pradesh border.

The operation was carried out by the Assam Rifles, which seized what is suspected to be a major arms stockpile of the ULFA (Independent) and NSCN factions involved in bomb-making.

The explosives were found in Phinbiru, a village located about 7 km from Tipong in Margherita, Tinsukia district.

The seizure included 18 radio sets, 4 radio chargers, 6 electric wires used in bomb-making, 1 handmade pistol, 59 detonators, 6 primers, 2 bomb fuses, and 60 rounds of live ammunition.



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Officials said the recovered items have been handed over to Assam Police. Security agencies suspect the cache belongs to ULFA (I) and NSCN (KYA) and was likely intended for carrying out attacks during Independence Day celebrations.

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