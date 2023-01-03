Assam remerged four districts with the ones they were carved out of four days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) notified the initiation of the delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in the State on December 27, 2022.

Following this anti-government slogans have rocked various parts of the state as well as the Bekajan area on the Assam-Nagaland border in the Titabar sub-division which has been carved with the Golaghat district (currently with Jorhat district).

On January 3, a huge public meeting was held in the open premises of the Bekajan Public Auditorium in connection with the ten revenue villages of Bekajan village panchayat of Titabar sub-division of Jorhat district re-merged with Golaghat district.

The protesting people have threatened not to accept in any way the stubborn and anti-people decisions taken by holding a cabinet meeting in Delhi without respecting the sentiments of the people just for the sake of keeping the power intact.

Speaking to the media, one of the protestors said, "The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government without the consent of the people curved out Bekajan which is under the Jorhat district with the Golaghat district."

The protestors also alleged that the state goverment is trying to make the Golaghat district rich at the cost of the Jorhat district.

Also Read: Assam cabinet decides to merge 4 districts, redraw boundaries; Key takeaways from the meeting

Locals allegedly warned to take drastic steps in order to undo the politics that the BJP government has started with the innocent people in the name of running the government, in the name of the ruling, in the name of protecting the caste-soil-base, the people will also be beaten up and violated the extreme limits of protests.

"The people of Bekajan will never accept the politics of development shown by the BJP government for any reason and if the government wants to impose that decision with force, the government will be responsible for any situation arising out of it, " said a protestor.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 31, 2022, said the cabinet has given its nod for the merger of four districts in the interest of the state.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting that was held under the chairmanship of Himanta Biswa Sarma in New Delhi.

As per Sarma's announcement, Hojai will be merged with Nagaon district, Tamulpur to come under the Baksa district, Bajali to be merged with the Barpeta district, and Biswanath district will be merged with Sonitpur district.

He further said that these decisions have been taken because of administrative ascendancy and in the interest of Assam and society.

''We have decided to remerge four districts. Decisions were taken in the interest of Assam's future,'' Sarma said while addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting.