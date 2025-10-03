'I think he was forcefully taken to the water': Zubeen Garg's wife

In an exclusive interview with India Today, Garima Saikia Garg, wife of late Assam music icon Zubeen Garg, alleged that the singer had been forced into water despite medical advice, raising questions about the circumstances of his death.

“The doctor had advised him to refrain from swimming and to stay away from water,” Garima said. She added that since Zubeen’s first seizure in 2020, Siddhartha, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and others were aware of his medical condition and the precautions prescribed.

Garima also questioned why Amritprabha Mahanta, who was reportedly making videos that have now circulated widely, did not inform the family or the police.



Also Read: Assam: Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, Amritprabha Mahanta arrested in connection to Zubeen Garg death case



“That day I think he was forcefully taken to the water…because he didn’t even change the dress he was wearing the previous night,” she said.

On October 1, musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and singer Amritprabha Mahanta were arrested by authorities in connection with Zubeen Garg’s death. Both had been under interrogation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for six days prior to their arrests as part of the ongoing probe.

According to sources, both suspects were reportedly in Singapore at the time of Zubeen Garg’s passing—a detail that investigators are examining closely to determine their involvement in the case.

The arrests mark a significant development in the high-profile investigation, as authorities continue to probe the circumstances surrounding the untimely demise of one of Assam’s most celebrated cultural figures.