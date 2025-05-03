In a strong rebuttal to viral misinformation, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has categorically denied the presence of any Bangladeshi student named Raihan Sabbir enrolled at the institution, dismissing recent social media claims as baseless and fabricated.

The controversy stems from a widely circulated post alleging that a Bangladeshi individual, described as a "Jihadi," was studying at IIT Guwahati and had repeatedly insulted India and the Indian Army on Facebook.

The post called for immediate action from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Assam Police, accusing the alleged individual of abusing India’s hospitality.

Refuting the claims, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma issued a firm statement: “We have conducted a thorough inquiry and can categorically confirm that no such student from Bangladesh is enrolled at IIT Guwahati. IIT Guwahati is a hugely responsible and internationally respected institution. We urge all to rely on verified facts rather than assumptions.”



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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also weighed in, unequivocally rejecting the narrative and warning against the spread of falsehoods: “Let me state unequivocally: Assam is not — and shall never be — a safe haven for anti-India activities.”

The state government reiterated that strict action would be taken against those who spread disinformation with the intent to malign the image of reputed institutions and disrupt social harmony.

Meanwhile, one more person was arrested from Assam’s Dhubri district for allegedly “defending” Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

With this, a total of 37 people have been arrested in similar cases, he said. The person arrested from Dhubri was identified as Amar Ali, he added.

“Update on Crackdown against traitors for defending Pakistan on Indian soil. A total of 37 Anti-Nationals have been put behind bars till now,” Sarma said in a post on X.