IIT Guwahati scholar from Malda issues unconditional apology over remarks on Zubeen Garg

Tensions flared on the IIT Guwahati campus after a PhD scholar from Malda, West Bengal, allegedly made derogatory comments about late Assamese icon Zubeen Garg in a WhatsApp group.

The remarks, which branded Assamese people with racist and extremist labels while commenting on their love for the singer, quickly sparked outrage among students and locals, especially as Assam continues to mourn the legendary singer’s untimely demise.

Following widespread criticism, the student, identified as Sauban Hossain from the Department of Physics, issued a handwritten letter of apology dated September 21.



Also Read: Tensions erupt at Kaziranga university over Naga student’s remarks on Zubeen Garg

In the letter, Hossain admitted that his “insensitive comments” had caused deep hurt to the Assamese community and described his act as “immature and irresponsible behaviour.” He expressed “deep regret” and extended an “unconditional apology to one and all.”

The apology was later circulated officially by the Students’ Gymkhana Council of IIT Guwahati.

In an email addressed to all students and faculty, the Vice President of the Council, Krishna Vamsi V, confirmed that the student had submitted an unconditional apology and appealed for consideration.

The incident, however, highlights the sensitivity surrounding the demise of Zubeen Garg, who is revered in Assam as a cultural icon transcending communities. Authorities at the institute are keeping a close watch to ensure the situation does not escalate further.



Meanwhile, describing Zubeen Garg as her "brother", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on September 19 mourned the death of the popular singer.

She paid her homage to the 52-year-old singer who lost his life in an accident in Singapore.

“My dear brother Zubeen — Rest in Rhythm! We will miss you, your mellifluous voice and your indomitable spirit. Music teaches us to fight, to heal and to have faith. Your songs are your legacy and shall remain immortal forever,” she posted on X handle..