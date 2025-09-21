Tensions erupt at Kaziranga university over Naga student’s remarks on Zubeen Garg

Nagaland Minister for Higher and Technical Education, Temjen Imna Along, on Sunday assured that students from Nagaland studying at Kaziranga University in Jorhat are safe following tensions that erupted over remarks made by a Naga student about late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg.

The incident, which began around 8:30 pm on Saturday and continued until 2 am, stemmed from comments made by a B.Tech student that reportedly hurt local sentiments in Assam. The remarks triggered a strong reaction, with a mob expressing anger at the perceived insensitivity during a period of statewide mourning.

Along said the student has been moved to a safe house, while the remaining 300-400 Naga students at the university remain unharmed. He expressed gratitude to the Assam government, local police, and Kaziranga University authorities for their swift intervention and coordination with Nagaland officials.



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“The situation is now normal. There were no major injuries or untoward incidents apart from the mob getting out of control in anger,” the minister said. He acknowledged that the student’s comments were inappropriate given the widespread grief over Garg’s death and appealed to Nagas in Assam and back home to exercise restraint, especially on social media.

“When one of our own boys does such a mistake, whether knowingly or unknowingly, statements in anger or in jest should not be made. Late Zubeen Garg is very close to the hearts of the people of Assam, and such comments without sensitivity are wrong,” Along added.

On the possibility of disciplinary action, the minister described the matter as sensitive but expressed hope that Kaziranga University would not take severe steps. He stated that the student will be handed over to his family soon and that the rest of the Naga students are safe and sound.

Along concluded by appealing to the people of Assam, acknowledging their anger but asking them to continue to see Nagas as “big brothers” and maintain goodwill between the communities.