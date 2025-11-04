‘Illegal miyas can’t have peace till I am CM’: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Novembr 3 reaffirmed that eviction drives to remove encroachments will continue across the state, declaring that “illegal Miyas” would not have peace as long as he remains in office.

“Evictions will continue. Even today, notices were served in Behali area in Biswanath district. Illegal Miyas don’t have peace till I am the CM,” Sarma told reporters after attending an official function at Jamugurihat.

The Chief Minister’s remark once again underlined his government’s tough stance on land encroachment issues, particularly in areas where Bengali-speaking Muslims—often referred to as ‘Miyas’—are settled. The term ‘Miya’, though traditionally used as a pejorative for Bengali-origin Muslims, has in recent years been reclaimed by some from the community as an assertion of identity.

“There will be no peace even if you pray at a samadhi. Illegal Miyas have to be in tension till I am the CM. If I am not there, then it is a different thing,” Sarma said, reiterating his firm position.



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Sarma also announced that his government will introduce a bill to ban polygamy during the upcoming winter session of the Assam Assembly, beginning November 25. “If any person engages in polygamy, there will be seven years of rigorous imprisonment,” he said.

The Assam government has carried out a series of eviction drives since 2021, targeting what it terms as illegal encroachments on government and forest land. However, critics and opposition parties have alleged that the exercise disproportionately affects members of the Bengali-speaking Muslim community.

Despite mounting criticism, Sarma has maintained that the evictions are part of his government’s broader agenda to protect public land and dismantle “narratives” built around illegal occupation.

Since assuming office in 2021, the BJP-led government has conducted multiple eviction operations across districts such as Darrang, Nagaon, Barpeta, Hojai, and Biswanath. The issue continues to evoke sharp political and social reactions in the state.