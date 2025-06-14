In a decisive crackdown on illegal timber operations, the Sapatgram Forest Depot under Dhubri Forest Division dismantled an unauthorised band saw mill at Bamunigaon near Nayarhat on Saturday.

Acting on the directives of Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Golap Kr. Bania, the forest team executed the operation with precision and firmness.

The enforcement drive was led by Sahabaz Sultan, in charge of the Sapatgram Forest Depot, who, along with his team, seized and dismantled the illegal facility that was functioning in clear violation of forest laws.



Also Read: Assam: PWD contractor faces public wrath over sudden road closure in Boko without prior notice

This enforcement marks a firm message from the Dhubri Forest Division, whic,h under the proactive leadership of DFO Bania, has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards forest law violations. Officials reiterated their resolve to clamp down on timber mafias and illegal forest activities that threaten ecological balance in the region.

The Forest Department has appealed to the public to report such illegalities and assured continued action to preserve the region’s forest resources.