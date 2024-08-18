The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for multiple regions across India, warning of potentially severe weather conditions. Speaking on the forecast, IMD scientist Dr. Naresh Kumar highlighted that West Bengal, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura are expected to experience very heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours.

In addition to these states, heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and various parts of the South Peninsular region. The Northwestern states, particularly Uttar Pradesh, are also on alert, with forecasts predicting sustained heavy rainfall over the next 5 to 7 days.

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Meanwhile, the Delhi NCR region can expect light rainfall during this period, providing some relief from the ongoing weather patterns. The IMD's alerts emphasize the need for residents in the affected areas to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions as the adverse weather conditions unfold.