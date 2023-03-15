The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura for March 15-17 with a forecast of rains and thunderstorm over these northeastern states.

As per IMD reports, a fresh active Western Disturbance is likely to affect Indian region from March 16 onwards.

Due to low level southeasterly moist air incursion from the Bay of Bengal into east central, east and northeast India and its interaction with the middle tropospheric westerly trough, scattered to failry widespread rainfall with thunderstorm is expected in the next 48 hours.

Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall activit5y with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed 3040 kmph) likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and northeast India from March 16 to 19 and with isolated hailstorm over the region on March 15, as per IMD reports.

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